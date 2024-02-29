Centre approves ₹75,000 crore solar rooftop schemes, 1 crore households to benefit
Feb 29, 2024 03:25 PM IST
The Centre on Thursday approved ₹75,000 crore rooftop solar scheme for one crore households.
“Today cabinet meeting was held under the leadership of PM Modi. 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana' has been approved today, one crore families will get 300 units of free electricity under this scheme,” Union minister Anurag Thakur said.
Each household can get a subsidy of ₹30,000 for 1 kw system and ₹60,000 for 2 kw system.
This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for updates.
