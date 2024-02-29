 Centre approves ₹75,000 cr solar rooftop schemes, 1 crore homes to benefit | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Centre approves 75,000 crore solar rooftop schemes, 1 crore households to benefit

Centre approves 75,000 crore solar rooftop schemes, 1 crore households to benefit

ByHT News Desk
Feb 29, 2024 03:25 PM IST

The Centre on Thursday approved ₹75,000 crore rooftop solar scheme for one crore households

The Centre on Thursday approved 75,000 crore rooftop solar scheme for one crore households.

Union minister Anurag Thakur. (PTI)
Union minister Anurag Thakur. (PTI)

“Today cabinet meeting was held under the leadership of PM Modi. 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana' has been approved today, one crore families will get 300 units of free electricity under this scheme,” Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

Each household can get a subsidy of 30,000 for 1 kw system and 60,000 for 2 kw system.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for updates.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Himachal Pradesh News Live, Sheikh Shahjahan along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On