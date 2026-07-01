Centre assures support as Arunachal floods kill 4, affect over 90,000 people

The Centre on Wednesday assured Arunachal Pradesh of full support for relief, rehabilitation and long-term flood mitigation as death toll from flash floods and landslides rose to four, with 90,499 people affected across the state since June 24.

Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kiren Rijiju visited the flood-affected Keyi Panyor district. (HT Sourced Photo)

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Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kiren Rijiju, who visited the flood-affected Keyi Panyor district along with chief minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday, said the Centre would work closely with the state government to restore normalcy and rebuild damaged infrastructure.

Khandu described the destruction caused by the swollen Sibo Korong river as “massive” and said the state government would prepare a permanent flood protection plan for the river basin in coordination with the Centre.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 90,499 people in 251 villages have been affected by the floods and landslides triggered by continuous heavy rainfall. The disaster has left 21 people injured, while two persons remain missing.

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{{^usCountry}} Chouhan said the Centre would extend assistance to the state for relief and rehabilitation. Rijiju, the Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh, said the Centre remained committed to supporting affected communities and emphasised the need for permanent engineering measures to address recurring flood damage instead of temporary interventions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chouhan said the Centre would extend assistance to the state for relief and rehabilitation. Rijiju, the Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh, said the Centre remained committed to supporting affected communities and emphasised the need for permanent engineering measures to address recurring flood damage instead of temporary interventions. {{/usCountry}}

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Chouhan also met governor KT Parnaik at Raj Bhavan, where discussions centred on flood recovery, rebuilding infrastructure and strengthening the agriculture sector. The governor highlighted the extensive damage caused by the floods and sought continued central assistance for restoring livelihoods, irrigation systems, rural connectivity and public infrastructure.

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The flood situation remains critical in several districts. In Lower Siang, Koyu village remains completely cut off after roads, bridges and culverts were washed away, leaving 14 villages isolated. The district administration sought helicopter support to transport food grains and other essential supplies to stranded residents.

In Leparada district, 10 villages in Dari circle suffered extensive damage, while Echi village remains inaccessible due to damaged roads. Restoration work is in progress, and the reopening of the Pangin road has improved connectivity to parts of the district.

Officials said Keyi Panyor remains among the worst-hit districts, while Upper Siang has reported the highest number of affected people. Extensive damage has also been reported from East Siang, Papum Pare, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, Leparada, Lower Siang, Lower Dibang Valley and Anjaw.

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Rescue and relief operations are being carried out by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Air Force, district administrations and local volunteers.

Of the four deaths reported so far, three occurred in the flash flood that struck Possa in Keyi Panyor district on June 24, while one person died after a landslide hit Sarti village in Anjaw district on June 28.