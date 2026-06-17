New lynx spider species discovered in Meghalaya, no bigger than a fingernail

Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India and the University of Calcutta have discovered a new species of lynx spider in Meghalaya, marking the first recorded presence of the genus ‘Hamataliwa’ in the state and helping bridge a key gap in the group’s known distribution across Asia. The new lynx spider discovered in Meghalaya. (Sourced)

The newly identified species, ‘Hamataliwa mawlyngot’, has been named after Mawlyngot village in Meghalaya, where it was discovered during a biodiversity survey. The findings were recently published in the journal National Academy Science Letters. The study was authored by scientists Souvik Sen, Upasana Bhattacharya and Puthoor Pattammal Sudhin.

The discovery extends the known range of the lynx spider genus ‘Hamataliwa’, which had previously been documented in parts of southern India, China and Southeast Asia. Researchers said the finding is significant for scientists studying species distribution across Asia, as it helps connect an important geographical gap between populations recorded in the Indian subcontinent and those found further east.

The new species was collected from Mawlyngot, a village known for its tea plantations, dense vegetation and sweeping views of the Khasi Hills. The survey uncovered both male and female specimens inhabiting Molucca brambles that grow naturally along the region’s slopes.

Researchers said the spiders had likely remained unnoticed for years despite living in a relatively accessible habitat. The species is no bigger than a fingernail and was found concealed among dense foliage.

Unlike many spider species that rely on webs to trap prey, lynx spiders are active hunters. They move through vegetation using sharp eyesight, speed and agility to track and ambush insects.

Their hunting behaviour has earned them comparisons with their feline namesake. Rather than waiting for prey to become entangled in silk, lynx spiders stalk insects through leaves and shrubs before launching swift, precise attacks.

Scientists said the spiders also play an important ecological role. By feeding on a range of insects, they help regulate populations of potential pests. In agricultural landscapes, lynx spiders are regarded as natural biological control agents that can reduce reliance on chemical interventions and contribute to healthier ecosystems.

“The discovery of a new ‘Hamataliwa’ species from the East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya highlights the vast, yet undocumented biodiversity of this region,” the authors wrote in the study.