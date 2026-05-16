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Centre, West Bengal sign MoU for PM SHRI schools initiative

The Union ministry of education on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the West Bengal government to implement the PM SHRI Schools initiative in the state

Published on: May 16, 2026 08:28 am IST
By Sanjay Maurya, New Delhi
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The Union ministry of education on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the West Bengal government to implement the PM SHRI Schools initiative in the state, ending years of resistance under the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) administration and formally bringing the state into the Centre’s flagship school transformation scheme aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

West Bengal had earlier declined to sign the MoU for implementation of the PM SHRI scheme under the TMC government. (Representative photo/ iStock)

The MoU was signed at Kartavya Bhawan by Sanjay Kumar, secretary, department of school education and literacy (DoSEL), ministry of education, and Dheeraj Sahu, additional secretary, on behalf of the Centre, and by Binod Kumar, additional chief secretary, on behalf of the West Bengal government.

“Aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, this initiative focuses on transforming existing schools into model institutions of excellence. These schools will serve as exemplar institutions, guiding and supporting nearby schools to enhance learning outcomes, innovation and holistic education,” the ministry of education said in a post on X on Friday.

The development comes days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which leads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, came to power in West Bengal for the first time following the recently announced Assembly election results.

At present, 13,091 PM SHRI schools have been selected across the country under the initiative.

 
west bengal government memorandum of understanding
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