India blocks 14 mobile apps used by terrorists in Pakistan to send information in J-K

The central government has blocked 14 messenger mobile applications that were used by terrorists in Pakistan as communication platforms to transmit information to Jammu and Kashmir.

the apps blocked by the government include Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second line, Zangi, Threema among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch: India bans apps used by Pak terrorists to send coded text in J&K; Big crackdown after Poonch attack

The apps blocked by the government include Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second line, Zangi, Threema among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was found that these apps were being used by terrorists in Kashmir to communicate with their supporters and on-ground workers (OGW), News18 reported citing sources.

Soon after the information was shared with the ministry of home affairs that these applications are being used by OWGs and members of different terrorist groups to circulate anti-India messages, the ministry in close coordination with IT ministry and other concerned agencies blocked them, news agency ANI reported.

Most of these mobile apps are specially designed to maintain the anonymity of the users as well as their inbuilt features also make it difficult in finding out the entities associated with them.

Through these applications, terrorist outfits and their affiliates were engaging their associates in Jammu and Kashmir to further their terror activities in the Union Territory and other places, said sources told ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As inputs received that these applications are being used to further terror propaganda and incite youths in Jammu and Kashmir, the Central government blocked them under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The government's action against mobile applications that pose a threat to national security is not a recent occurrence.

Previously, the Indian government banned numerous Chinese apps, accusing them of being "prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order."

In total, around 250 Chinese apps have been banned over the past few years. Since June 2020, more than 200 Chinese apps, including popular ones such as TikTok, Shareit, WeChat, Helo, Likee, UC News, Bigo Live, UC Browser, Xender, Camscanner, as well as popular mobile games such as PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire, have been banned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from agencies)

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aniruddha Dhar Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail