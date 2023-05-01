Home / India News / In fresh move, 14 apps blocked to prevent misuse for terror activities in J&K | Full list

In fresh move, 14 apps blocked to prevent misuse for terror activities in J&K | Full list

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 01, 2023 01:01 PM IST

Since June 2020, hundreds of apps, including those from China, have been banned on the grounds of national security.

Citing intelligence reports, the Ministry of information and technology (Meity) has blocked as many as 14 mobile applications.

Image used only for representational purpose
Image used only for representational purpose

These apps, an official told Hindustan Times on the condition of anonymity, were largely being used in Jammu and Kashmir. “The move came after agencies informed Meity that terrorists were using these applications to communicate, for spreading terror in the region,” the official said.

Also Read: India blocks 14 mobile apps used by terrorists in Pakistan to send information in J-K

Also, since June 2020, the Centre has banned several apps, including those from China, on the grounds of national security.

Here is the list, meanwhile, of the apps banned in the latest move:

S No.App
1.Crypviser
2.Enigma Messenger
3.Safeswiss
4.Wickr Me
5.MediaFire
6.Briar
7.BChat
8.Nandbox
9.Conion
10.IMO
11.Element
12.Second Line
13.Zangi
14.Threema
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
jammu and kashmir
jammu and kashmir
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out