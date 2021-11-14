Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Centre brings ordinance to extend the tenure of CBI, ED chiefs up to 5 years

The tenure of the directors of the central agencies may be extended by one year at a time, not exceeding five years. 
The tenure of the directors of the central government agencies will be extended by one year at a time up to five years,. 
Updated on Nov 14, 2021 03:14 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Centre has brought two ordinances to extend the tenure of CBI and ED directors for up to five years. The present tenure of the central government agency chiefs is two years.

"Provided that the period for which the Director of Enforcement holds the office on his initial appointment may, in public interest, on the recommendation of the Committee under clause(a) and for the reason to be recorded in writing, be extended up to one year at a time," the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 said.

"Provided further that no such extension shall be granted after the completion of a period of five years in total including the period mentioned in the initial appointment," the ordinance said.

The other ordinance 'The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021' also has the similar amendment and comes into force at once.

