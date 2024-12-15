Centre, Chhattisgarh committed to eradicating Maoism by 2026: Amit Shah

Raipur: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that both the Centre and the Chhattisgarh government are committed to eliminating Maoism from the state by March 31, 2026. Amit Shah at President’s Police Colour Award ceremony (PTI)

Addressing the President’s Colour Award ceremony at the police parade ground in Raipur, Shah highlighted the significant progress made by the Chhattisgarh police in combating Maoism over the past year, during which 287 Maoists were neutralised, 1,000 were arrested, and 837 surrendered in the state.

Shah emphasised that “once Chhattisgarh is free of Maoism, the entire country would benefit from the reduction of the menace”.

He praised the police forces for their efforts in turning the tide against Naxal violence, underscoring that the state police, in collaboration with national security forces, have made significant strides in addressing the issue.

“For the first time in four decades, the death toll from Naxal violence has fallen below 100 for both civilians and security forces,” said Shah.

He attributed this success to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah also commended the Chhattisgarh government’s rehabilitation policy for Maoists, urging those involved in the insurgency to abandon violence and rejoin the mainstream.

He appealed to the Naxalites to take advantage of the state’s surrender policy and contribute to the region’s development.

“Together, we will completely eradicate Naxalism from Chhattisgarh before March 31, 2026,” Shah said.

Shah added that the President’s Colour Award is not only a recognition of service and sacrifice but also a morale booster for the Chhattisgarh police, who will wear the prestigious insignia with pride in the coming days.