Amit Shah to present President’s Colour Award to Haryana police on Feb 14

The Union home minister Amit Shah will present the prestigious President’s Colour Award to Haryana Police in recognition of its outstanding service to the nation.

The award will be presented at a ceremony on February 14 at Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, in Karnal.

In a statement, PK Agrawal, director general of police (DGP), said that the President of India had approved this award for the Haryana Police for a good track record in commitment to professionalism and high rank in the service of humanity while keeping up its performance and integrity on January 17, 2022.

He said that it is also a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Haryana Police in serving the nation and maintaining law and order. “The track record of professionalism and high regard for diversity and human dignity has earned the Haryana Police the award of “President of India’s Police Colour.” This would further raise the morale of the force and also help in strengthening its commitment to serve and endear itself to the people of the state,” he added.

He said that the ceremonial function will witness a grand celebration, and will also feature a ceremonial parade in which the personnel of the police force will march in formation, displaying their flag and showcasing their skills and discipline.

The President’s Colour is a prestigious honour, awarded by the President to armed forces or a police unit that has rendered exceptional service to the nation. The award serves as a recognition of the sacrifices made by police personnel in the line of duty, and as a tribute to their unwavering commitment to serving and protecting its people.