Centre decides to revoke Article 370: Here’s how it happened

india

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:32 IST

The BJP-led central government on Monday moved a resolution to scrap Article 370 on Jammu and Kashmir, which gives special status to the restive state.

Union home minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in the Rajya Sabha to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution. Shah said Jammu and Kashmir will also be “reorganised,” amid speculation the state will be divided into three areas of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Here is how the events unfolded before the resolution was placed in the House :

* Amit Shah moves the resolution in the Upper House to abrogate Article 370 that extends special provisions to Jammu and Kashmir

* Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad says in Rajya Sabha that the entire Valley is under curfew and that political leaders, including three former chief ministers, are under house arrest. “There is a war-like situation in the state, so this should be discussed on priority,” Azad said.

* Home minister Amit Shah tells the Rajya Sabha to first take up legislation on the reservation in Jammu and Kashmir, underlining that the opposition could flag all its concerns on J-K during the discussion on the bill.

* The government’s silence on Jammu and Kashmir is “criminal”, PDP MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Mohammad Fayaz say as they appeal to opposition parties for support in demanding an explanation from the government on the Kashmir issue, reports news agency PTI.

Watch Amit Shah move resolution on Article 370:

* Several leaders from political parties like the CPI(M) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) give notice for an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha over the Kashmir issue

* Leaders of Opposition parties meet in Parliament complex to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting of members of his cabinet on Monday amid speculation that the government may take some decisions on Jammu and Kashmir.

* The state was placed under unprecedented security cover with prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPc in place against assembling of people, top leaders are reportedly under house arrest, internet snapped and all educational institutions shut.

* Former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted about being put under house arrest and urged people to ‘stay calm’ just before internet services in the Valley died.

* The current build-up started on July 27 when up an additional 100 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces were deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for counter-insurgency operations and to maintain law and order. This move set off speculation that a ‘big move’ was planned for Kashmir.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 11:50 IST