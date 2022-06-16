Centre extends age limit for Agnipath scheme from 21 years to 23 only for 1st batch

The Centre on Thursday extended the upper age limit for the Agnipath scheme from 21 years to 23 years amid massive protests against the scheme throughout the day. The age waiver will be given only one time for the proposed recruitment cycle for 2022. Agnipath protests: Trains torched, internet services snapped as stir rocks India | Top 10 points

The original age group eligible for the scheme was decided to be 17.5 to 21 years. "Cognizant of the fact that it has not been possible to undertake the recruitment during the last two years, the Government has decided that a one-time waiver shall be granted for the proposed recruitment cycle for 2022," the Centre said in its first modification of the scheme within two days after the scheme was announced.

"Accordingly, the upper age limit for the recruitment process for Agnipath scheme for 2022 is increased to 23 years," the Centre said.

The upper age limit of 21 years was one of the many issues protesters have raised against the scheme. Congress which announced its vehement opposition to the scheme also raised the issue that recruitment to the military was stalled in the last two years because of the pandemic and several posts are lying vacant.

The Centre issued several clarifications explaining that after the 4-year scheme, the Agniveers who won't be retained by their respective services will be given government assistance to pursue entrepreneurship, education, other jobs etc. A financial package of ₹11.72 lakh will be given to each of the Agniveers so that they can venture into entrepreneurship.

