The Centre granted CRPF security cover to six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs who recently defected to the Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde-led camp, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Centre extends CRPF cover to six rebel Shiv Sena MPs

The CRPF cover, assigned on Monday, is in addition to the Y-plus category security provided by the Maharashtra Police on June 17.

An official aware of the matter, requesting anonymity, said, “CRPF personnel have taken over the security and will be posted primarily as personal security officers (PSOs) for the six MPs. The security provided by the Maharashtra Police will also continue. There is enhanced protection for the MPs.”

As part of the CRPF’s Y-category security cover, each of the six MPs will have at least two CRPF PSOs responsible for their security across the country.

“There was a threat assessment conducted by central agencies after the recent developments in Maharashtra. It was then concluded that the security cover provided by the state police needed to be enhanced. The CRPF teams will work in conjunction with the state police for all the MPs,” the official quoted above added.

The six MPs, including Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Omraje Nimbalkar and Sanjay Patil, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on June 22 in the presence of the party chief, strengthening its presence in Parliament and boosting the National Democratic Alliance’s numbers.

If the breakaway group is recognised by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the Shinde-led Sena’s strength in the Lok Sabha will rise to 13, making it the NDA’s largest constituent from Maharashtra. The NDA’s tally will increase to 299, still 61 short of the two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha.

On June 17, the Maharashtra home department granted Y-plus category security to the six rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs who skipped the party’s parliamentary meeting and were set to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Each MP was provided 11 security personnel and an escort vehicle based on threat perception.

EOM