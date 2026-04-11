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Centre extends Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal''s tenure by 9 months

Centre extends Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal''s tenure by 9 months

Updated on: Apr 11, 2026 10:55 am IST
PTI |
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Bhubaneswar, The central government has extended the tenure of the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal by nine months till January 13 next year, providing much-needed time to resolve issues related to the sharing of river water between Odisha and Chhattisgarh, an official said on Saturday.

Centre extends Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal''s tenure by 9 months

The Centre's decision was notified by the Ministry of Jal Shakti on Friday, he said.

The tribunal's current tenure was supposed to end on April 13.

The decision was taken after the governments of Odisha and Chhattisgarh made a joint request to the Centre to ensure that the adjudication process is completed effectively, the official said.

Both states had urged the Centre that there is a need to extend the tenure of the tribunal, as no activity was conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the absence of a permanent chairperson of the panel for nine months.

"This extension of the tribunal period will help the authorities continue hearing and prevent the expiry of the panel without a final resolution," the senior official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
bhubaneswar odisha chhattisgarh
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