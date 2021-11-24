Centre has adopted ways to misuse power and harass states, alleges Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that the BJP-led government at the Centre has adopted a policy of misusing power and troubling state governments from non-BJP ruled states. Maharashtra too has been facing the same issue, he said.

The NCP chief alleged that the BJP government had set an example on how to misuse power before the country. He said that he would be meeting West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the next three-four days as she is likely to visit Mumbai soon.

“It is not new for us (opposition parties). Around six to seven ministers from Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet were facing investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The BJP-led central government has adopted a policy to trouble the governments of non-BJP ruled states and misuse power. The same is happening here in Maharashtra but there is no need to worry about it. Let them carry out all their probes; they will not get anything. However, they have set an example on how to misuse power before the country,” Pawar said attacking the Narendra Modi led BJP government. Opposition parties have been calling the investigations by central agencies such as Enforcement Directorate and CBI into various allegations of corruption as political vendetta.

Pawar was responding to the allegations by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders that they were being targeted by the central investigation agencies.

“I will be meeting Mamata Banerjee in the next three-four days as she is expected to visit Mumbai,” he added.

Pawar said that the MVA government can be re-elected if all the three parties — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress — decide to contest the polls together in 2024. “This (MVA) government will complete its tenure of five years and if all the three parties decide to contest the 2024 assembly polls together then it will again be re-elected,” he said.

Commenting on the Prime Minister’s announcement that the Centre would repeal all the three contentious farm laws, Pawar said they would not have taken the decision if there were no assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and other neighbouring states. “The ruling (BJP) leaders faced a different sort of welcome in recent days when they visited Haryana, some parts of UP and Punjab. This has become a cause for concern as assembly polls are scheduled in these states. The Central government would not have taken the decision if there were no assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and other states,” he reiterated.

