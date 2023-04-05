‘Ensure peaceful Hanuman Jayanti’, home ministry tells states, UTs

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued an advisory to all the states and Union territories ahead of Hanuman Jayanti. “The MHA has issued an advisory to all states in preparation for Hanuman Jayanti. The governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society", the ministry said in a tweet.The home ministry's advisory comes in wake of recent incidents of violence in some states on the occasion of Ram Navami last week.

