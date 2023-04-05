Home / Cities / Kolkata News / HC directs West Bengal govt to deploy central forces ahead of Hanuman Jayanti

HC directs West Bengal govt to deploy central forces ahead of Hanuman Jayanti

PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Apr 05, 2023 02:11 PM IST

The High Court said in view of events in the recent past, the order was being given to assure the general public that they are safe.

The Calcutta High Court Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to requisition central forces for assisting the state police in maintaining peace during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

The court also directed the Centre to make swift arrangements for such deployment on receipt of requisition from the state. (Representative Photo)
The court also directed the Centre to make swift arrangements for such deployment on receipt of requisition from the state. (Representative Photo)

The court said in view of events in the recent past, the order was being given to assure the general public that they are safe and will not be affected by any disturbance.

Also Read | India calls out 'communal' Muslim body OIC; Modi Govt slams remarks on Ram Navami riots

Clashes had taken place at some places in Howrah and Hooghly districts between two groups during and after Ram Navami processions last week.

Observing that prevention is better than cure, a division bench presided by Acting Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed the West Bengal government to requisition central forces to avoid any breach of peace when Hanuman Jayanti rallies are taken out on Thursday.

Also Read | Man seen brandishing gun at Howrah Ram Navami rally arrested from Bihar: TMC

The court also directed the Centre to make swift arrangements for such deployment on receipt of requisition from the state.

Advocate General S N Mookherjee told the court that around 2,000 applications have been received by the police in the state for holding Hanuman Jayanti rallies.

The order came on a PIL filed by Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
howrah west bengal government calcutta hc hanuman jayanti + 2 more
howrah west bengal government calcutta hc hanuman jayanti + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out