HC directs West Bengal govt to deploy central forces ahead of Hanuman Jayanti

The Calcutta High Court Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to requisition central forces for assisting the state police in maintaining peace during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. The court also directed the Centre to make swift arrangements for such deployment on receipt of requisition from the state. (Representative Photo)

The court said in view of events in the recent past, the order was being given to assure the general public that they are safe and will not be affected by any disturbance.

Clashes had taken place at some places in Howrah and Hooghly districts between two groups during and after Ram Navami processions last week.

Observing that prevention is better than cure, a division bench presided by Acting Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed the West Bengal government to requisition central forces to avoid any breach of peace when Hanuman Jayanti rallies are taken out on Thursday.

The court also directed the Centre to make swift arrangements for such deployment on receipt of requisition from the state.

Advocate General S N Mookherjee told the court that around 2,000 applications have been received by the police in the state for holding Hanuman Jayanti rallies.

The order came on a PIL filed by Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari.