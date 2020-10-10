e-paper
Home / India News / Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification

Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification

The order by the Centre has come two days after an NGO moved the Supreme Court seeking to transfer the probe into the Hathras gang rape to CBI.

india Updated: Oct 10, 2020 21:23 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Activists of Left Front and West Bengal Pradesh Congress stage a joint protest rally in Kolkata against the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped in Hathras of Uttar Pradesh.
Activists of Left Front and West Bengal Pradesh Congress stage a joint protest rally in Kolkata against the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped in Hathras of Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)
         

The Centre on Saturday issued a notification that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday will take over the investigation into the alleged gangrape and murder of the 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras.

The agency is likely to register a first information report (FIR) by late on Saturday night or early on Sunday, officials said. CBI will re-register the FIR filed by the state police and then begin investigations into the crime which has sparked protests and outrage.

The order came two days after a non-government organisation (NGO) moved the Supreme Court seeking to transfer the probe in the crime to CBI.

The woman was allegedly raped by four upper caste men on September 14 and was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in an extremely critical condition. She died two weeks later on September 29.

