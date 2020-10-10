e-paper
Home / India News / Days after Hathras incident, home ministry issues fresh advisory to states on women safety

Days after Hathras incident, home ministry issues fresh advisory to states on women safety

This comes days after a 19-year-old died in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh after alleged gang-rape by four upper caste men. The brutality of the crime sent shockwaves across the country, triggering massive protests led by opposition parties and women activists.

india Updated: Oct 10, 2020 11:43 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Women in Chandgarh protest against Hathras hang-rape case .
Women in Chandgarh protest against Hathras hang-rape case .(HT photo)
         

Days after the death of a 19-year-old gang-rape victim from Hathras, the Centre released advisory for states and union territories, directing them to ensure strict action by police in crimes against women.

The advisory released by the Union home ministry has made it compulsory for police to register an FIR in such a case of “cognizable offence under sub-section (1) of section 154 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).”

For crimes which are not under the jurisdiction of a police station, a Zero FIR should be registered, as per the home ministry’s advisory. Punushment will be given to officials who fail to file an FIR in relation to cognizable offences, it further said.

“Section 166 A(c) of the Indian Penal Code 1860 (IPC) provides for punishment to a public servant for failure to record FIR in relation to cognizable offences punishable under section 326A, Section 326B, Section 354, Section 354B, Section 370, Section 370A, Section 376, Section 376A, Section 376AB, Section 376B, Section 376C, Section 376D, Section 376DA, Section 376DB, Section 376E or Section 509 in IPC,” the advisory states.

The young woman died in Hathras after allegedly being gang-raped by four men. She was initially taken to Aligarh, but later shifted to Delhi after her condition deteriorated. The woman later succumbed to injuries sustained during the gang-rape.

The brutality of the crime sent shockwaves across the country, triggering massive protests led by opposition parties and women activists.

