Centre launches Jaldoot app to capture groundwater levels across the country

Published on Sep 28, 2022 10:50 AM IST

Officers, named Jaldoots, have been assigned to conduct measurements of open wells in every village twice a year

Officers, named Jaldoots, have been assigned to conduct measurements of open wells in every village twice a year. (Twitter | Ministry of Rural Development)
ByHT Correspondent

The union ministry of state for rural development and steel on Tuesday launched a dedicated JALDOOT App and its e-brochure which aims to centralise the data on groundwater levels across the country.

Officers, named Jaldoots, have been assigned to conduct measurements of open wells in every village twice a year.

“Despite promoting watershed development, afforestation, waterbody development and renovation, rainwater harvesting like initiatives, the groundwater level in various parts of the country has depleted…this app will facilitate in observing water tables across the country and the resulting data can be utilised for Gram Panchayat Development Plan and Mahatma Gandhi NREGA Plans,” union minister Faggan Singh said.

Jaldoots will manually measure the water levels in 2-3 wells in each village and upload geo-tagged images on the app, the ministry said, adding that this app will work in both online and offline modes and the data stored on mobile will synchronise with the app whenever it comes into the connectivity area.

The ministry added that the JALDOOT website has reports on water level, monsoon and registered users. The data entered by Jaldoots will be integrated with the Nation Water Informatics Centre (NWIC) database for analysis and benefit of various stakeholders.

The app has been developed by Union rural development and Panchayati Raj ministries. The manual measurement of water levels will take place from May 1 to 31 and October 1 to 31 every year. Union minister of state for rural development, consumer affairs, food and public distribution Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and union minister of state for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil among others were present at the launch event.

