New Delhi

Centre notifies CAPF Act after Prez assent

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The Centre on Thursday notified the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026, after receiving the President’s assent on April 9, 2026. The Ministry of Law and Justice’s legislative department issued the gazette notification.

The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on April 2 and the Rajya Sabha on April 1, amid opposition by the opposition leaders, who said that it would break the morale of the cadre officers. On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi issued a statement on CRPF’s Valour Day objecting to the new bill (statement issued before the notification was issued), and promised to end the discriminatory system if his government came to power.

The Act creates a unified legal framework for all five CAPFs and codifies the deputation of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers at senior levels. CAPF associations have long opposed the practice and approached the Supreme Court, which on May 23, 2025, directed the government to “progressively reduce” IPS deputation.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the government has maintained that IPS officers are essential for effective functioning and Centre-State coordination. The bill proposes that 67% of additional director general posts and 50% of inspector general posts be held by IPS officers on deputation, while all special director general and director general posts will be reserved for them. It also provides that rules framed under the Act will override any inconsistent provisions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the government has maintained that IPS officers are essential for effective functioning and Centre-State coordination. The bill proposes that 67% of additional director general posts and 50% of inspector general posts be held by IPS officers on deputation, while all special director general and director general posts will be reserved for them. It also provides that rules framed under the Act will override any inconsistent provisions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Thursday afternoon former CAPF personnel and their families under the banner of Alliance of All Ex Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association held a silent protest at the Rajghat. The Alliance in a statement said if the government does not invite a delegation of the former officers for talks, the former personnel, their families and widows would march from India Gate to Rashtrapati Bhawan on June 15, 2026. The alliance is an umbrella body of retired CAPF personnel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Thursday afternoon former CAPF personnel and their families under the banner of Alliance of All Ex Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association held a silent protest at the Rajghat. The Alliance in a statement said if the government does not invite a delegation of the former officers for talks, the former personnel, their families and widows would march from India Gate to Rashtrapati Bhawan on June 15, 2026. The alliance is an umbrella body of retired CAPF personnel. {{/usCountry}}

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The government in the statement of object and reason in the bill had said that the absence of an umbrella law has caused regulatory provisions to evolve in a fragmented manner resulting in several service-related litigations and causing functional and administrative difficulties.

“Considering the nature and purposes of the Central Armed Police Forces and to avoid unnecessary litigations, there is a need to lay down an umbrella law to regulate the recruitment, deputation, promotion and other conditions of services of Group A General Duty Officers and other officers appointed in these Central Armed Police Forces and other rules regarding these Forces, to ensure legislative clarity, preserving their distinct operational and functional requirements and harmonising judicial directions with administrative and federal requirements,” it said.

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Reiterating the nature of the CAPF functioning and the importance of IPS officers, the bill said - that IPS officers are necessary for effective functioning and coordination between the Centre and State. “Central Armed Police Forces perform functions of national security in close coordination with State authorities; and in the interest of maintaining Centre-State relationship and ensuring close coordination between the Union and the States, the Indian Police Service Officers are necessary for effective functioning of these forces,” the statement of object and reasons of the draft bill said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the issues of the CAPF personnel a question of justice and dignity, not just career progression while promising to end the discriminatory system and ensuing CAPF personnel get their full rights if his party came to power.

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