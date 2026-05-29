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Centre okays 70,000-crore deal for six submarines

India's finance ministry approves a ₹70,000-crore deal for six advanced submarines, enhancing naval capabilities and promoting self-reliance in defense.

Published on: May 29, 2026 04:54 am IST
By Sanjeev K Jha, Rahul Singh, New Delhi
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The Union finance ministry has approved a 70,000-crore deal to construct next-generation conventional submarines in the country to sharpen the navy’s underwater capabilities, paving the way for final clearance by the Prime Minister-headed Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), senior officials aware of the matter said on Thursday.

Centre okays 70,000-crore deal for six submarines

The CCS will soon consider the proposal for building six advanced submarines under Project-75I before the deal is signed, the officials said, asking not to be named.

The contract will be signed under the new navy chief, Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, who will take charge on May 31. He will succeed Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi who retires after four decades of service. The navy’s modernisation and sharpening its operational edge will be among Swaminathan’s top priorities.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and German yard thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (tkMS) will build the submarines in Mumbai.

The first submarine under P-75I will be delivered to the navy seven years after the contract is signed, with the rest to be delivered at the rate of one per year. These advanced submarines, a variant of HDW Class 214 vessels, will come with air independent propulsion (AIP) systems.

Mumbai-based MDL has already built six Kalvari-class (Scorpene) diesel-electric attack submarines with technology transfer from the French firm, Naval Group, under a 23,562-crore programme called P-75. The navy commissioned the last of these six submarines, INS Vaghsheer, in January 2025.

In April, the navy commissioned its third nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, INS Aridaman, during a ceremony kept under wraps in Visakhapatnam as it was built under a highly classified programme to bolster the sea leg of the country’s nuclear triad—the ability to launch strategic weapons from land, air and sea. The United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France and China are the only other countries that can deliver nuclear warheads from a submarine.

India’s fourth SSBN, codenamed S-4*, is likely to enter service in 2027, as HT previously reported. SSBN stands for ship submersible ballistic nuclear or nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine. The country’s first indigenous SSBN, INS Arihant, was commissioned 10 years ago and it successfully completed its first deterrence patrol in 2018, with PM Narendra Modi then announcing that the submarine’s success “gives a fitting response to those who indulge in nuclear blackmail.”

The navy commissioned its second indigenous SSBN, INS Arighaat, in Visakhapatnam in August 2024. Aridaman is bigger than the two SSBNs inducted earlier and can launch longer-range missiles. These SSBNs will remain on continuous deterrence patrols and can launch nuclear missiles when New Delhi sends the signal.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanjeev K Jha

Sanjeev K Jha is a senior journalist with nearly three decades of experience covering a wide range of beats, including bureaucracy, politics, and security issues such as ISI-linked activities in border regions.

His reporting also extends to culture, with work on music and Bollywood.

Currently part of the Political Bureau at Hindustan Times, he focuses on smaller allies within both the NDA and the INDIA bloc.

His work offers insight into coalition politics and the evolving dynamics of India’s political landscape, backed by years of on-ground reporting and a deep understanding of governance and power structures.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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