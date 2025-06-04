Centre rejects opposition special session request, calls Monsoon session from July 21

Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday announced that the monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 21 to August 12. Monsoon session of the parliament to begin on July 21(ANI)

This session for both the Houses comes after a three-month break.

"We decided to convene the monsoon session of the Parliament on July 21st, and it will end on 12th August. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs has decided the date and we will be sending the proposal to the Rashtrapati ji for summoning of both the houses," Rijiju told reporters.

Opposition demand for special session rejected

The monsoon session will be the first Parliament session after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. Following the attack, which killed 26 people, opposition leaders called for a special session of both houses.

"We, the leaders of INDIA, reiterate our collective and urgent request to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the developments following the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025," Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X on Tuesday.

The Congress president also shared a letter signed by prominent opposition leaders, such as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.

However, as per Rijiju, all issues can be discussed in the Monsoon session.