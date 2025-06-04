Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Centre rejects opposition special session request, calls Monsoon session from July 21

ByHT News Desk
Jun 04, 2025 02:51 PM IST

The monsoon session has been announced after opposition's demand for a special session on Operation Sindoor was rejected.

Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday announced that the monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 21 to August 12. 

Monsoon session of the parliament to begin on July 21(ANI)
Monsoon session of the parliament to begin on July 21(ANI)

This session for both the Houses comes after a three-month break. 

"We decided to convene the monsoon session of the Parliament on July 21st, and it will end on 12th August. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs has decided the date and we will be sending the proposal to the Rashtrapati ji for summoning of both the houses," Rijiju told reporters.

Opposition demand for special session rejected

The monsoon session will be the first Parliament session after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. Following the attack, which killed 26 people, opposition leaders called for a special session of both houses.

"We, the leaders of INDIA, reiterate our collective and urgent request to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the developments following the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025," Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X on Tuesday.

The Congress president also shared a letter signed by prominent opposition leaders, such as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.

However, as per Rijiju, all issues can be discussed in the Monsoon session.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Centre rejects opposition special session request, calls Monsoon session from July 21
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On