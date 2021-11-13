Centre releases 8,453.92 cr grant to 19 states to strengthen health systems

The Centre has released ₹8,453.92 crore as a health sector grant for rural and urban local bodies of 19 states to “strengthen health systems and plug critical gaps in the health care system” at the primary health care level, the Union ministry of finance said on Saturday.

The finance ministry said in a release that the grant was released by the department of expenditure as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

“The Fifteenth Finance Commission (FC-XV) in its Report for the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26 has recommended a total grant of Rs.4,27,911 crore to local governments. The grants recommended by the Commission inter-alia include health grants of Rs.70,051 crore. Out of this amount, ₹43,928 crore have been recommended for Rural Local Bodies and ₹26,123 crore for Urban Local Bodies,” according to the finance ministry’s release.

The 19 states are Andhra Pradesh ( ₹488.1527 cr), Arunachal Pradesh ( ₹46.944 cr), Assam ( ₹272.2509 cr), Bihar ( ₹1116.3054 cr), Chhattisgarh ( ₹338.7944 cr), Himachal Pradesh ( ₹98.0099 cr), Jharkhand ( ₹444.3983 cr), Karnataka ( ₹551.53), Madhya Pradesh ( ₹922.7992), Maharashtra ( ₹778.0069 cr), Manipur ( ₹42.8771), Mizoram ( ₹31.19 cr), Odisha ( ₹461.7673 cr), Punjab ( ₹399.6558 cr), Rajasthan ( ₹656.171 cr), Sikkim ( ₹20.978 cr), Tamil Nadu ( ₹805.928 cr), Uttarakhand ( ₹150.0965 cr) and West Bengal ( ₹828.0694 cr).

The health grants to the remaining nine states will be released after their proposals are received from the respective states through the Union ministry of health and family welfare, the release also said.

The finance ministry said that the commission has also identified interventions that will “directly lead to strengthening the primary health infrastructure and facilities in both rural and urban areas and has earmarked grants for each intervention.”

The finance ministry has earmarked grants of ₹16,377 crore for support for diagnostic infrastructure to the primary healthcare facilities in rural areas and ₹5,279 crore for block-level public health units in rural areas. It has also earmarked ₹7,167 crore for the construction of buildings of building-less sub-centres, Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs) in rural areas and ₹15,105 crore for the conversion of rural PHCs and sub-centres into health and wellness centre.

The finance ministry said ₹2,095 crore has been granted for the support for diagnostic infrastructure to the primary healthcare facilities in urban areas and ₹24,028 crore urban health and wellness centres (HWCs).

"Health grants recommended to be released in the financial year 2021-22 is ₹13,192 crore of which ₹8,273 crore is for rural and ₹4,919 crore is for urban local bodies," the ministry added.

It also said that the rural and urban local bodies can play a key role in the delivery of primary health care services especially at the 'cutting edge' level and help in achieving the objective of Universal Health Care.

"Strengthening the local governments in terms of resources, health infrastructure and capacity building can enable them to play a catalytic role in epidemics and pandemics too," the finance ministry added.

“Involving Panchayati Raj institutions and Urban Local Government as supervising agencies in these primary health care institutions would strengthen the overall primary health care system and involvement of local governments would also make the health system accountable to the people.”

