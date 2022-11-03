Centre seeks report on Saytendar Jain's ‘special treatment’ in Tihar

The Union home ministry has sought a report from Delhi chief secretary on allegations that Tihar jail officials were colluding with jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain, sources said. The Enforcement Directorate told a Special Delhi Court on Monday that Satyendar Jain arrested in connection with a money laundering case, is being given "special treatment" inside Tihar Jail. The agency also submitted CCTV footage of Satyendar Jain purportedly receiving a body massage from an unidentified person inside his cell.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Conman paid money to Satyendra Jain for jail privileges, AAP for RS berth: BJP

The ED also said that the AAP leader was provided with fruits and salads directly in his cell.

The agency claimed that Jain's cell was being cleaned, mopped and broomed by some unknown person under the supervision of co-accused Ankush Jain.

Tihar Jail is run by the Department of Delhi Prisons, Government of Delhi.

Meanwhile, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is in jail in connection with a money laundering case of over ₹200 crore in which Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has also been linked wrote to Delhi Lt Governor alleging that in 2019 he had paid ₹10 crore to Satyendar Jain to ensure safety in prison.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The letter alleged that more than ₹50 crore was given to the AAP on a promise of giving Chandrashekhar an important post in the party in South Zone, and also help him in getting nominated to the Rajya Sabha. The letter alleged that more than ₹50 crore was given to the AAP on a promise of giving Chandrashekhar an important post in the party in South Zone, and also help him in getting nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Jain, who held the portfolio of the Jail ministry, asked him if he had disclosed anything to the probe agency related to his contribution to the AAP, he alleged.