Home / India News / Conman paid money to Satyendra Jain for jail privileges, AAP for RS berth: BJP

Conman paid money to Satyendra Jain for jail privileges, AAP for RS berth: BJP

india news
Published on Nov 01, 2022 01:16 PM IST

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said Chandrasekhar has written to Delhi lieutenant governor V K Saxena and it has come to light that the conman claimed he has been in touch with the AAP since 2015

Satyendar Jain. (Hindustan Times)
Satyendar Jain. (Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday alleged that conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in a Delhi prison, has claimed to have paid 10 crore to minister Satyendra Jain as protection money in exchange for privileges in jail and 50 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for a Rajya Sabha berth.

“A con man who while being in jail scammed and extorted 200 crore was also extorted by the AAP. There are several charges against him and his friend was [health minister] Satyendra Jain, who is also in jail now,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

Patra said Chandrasekhar has written to Delhi lieutenant governor V K Saxena and it has come to light that the conman claimed he has been in touch with the AAP since 2015. He added Chandrasekhar was promised a Rajya Sabha berth and that he would be established as a leader in the South. “He was asked to pay 50 crore by a party that came with the promise of changing the Indian political scenario,” Patra said.

Patra said Chandrasekhar wrote he met Jain several times while he was in jail and Jain held the prisons’ portfolio.

“He claims Jain’s secretary sought 2 crore as protection money per month. And he paid the amount of 10 lakh…Sukesh was running a crime syndicate from the jail and another was running it from outside. … [It] would not be an exaggeration to say it [AAP] is a conman party,” Patra said.

Jain, who was arrested on May 30 on money laundering charges, is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out