Centre to add nearly 800 ICU beds to govt hospitals in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

In some relief for national Capital Delhi, state health minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday that Central government hospitals will add 800 more intensive care unit beds “soon.” There are 4,684 ICU beds in the city, of which only 18 are still vacant as of last evening, according to the government’s Delhi Corona app.

“Yes, there is a shortage of ICU beds. We have requested the Centre to increase the number of beds in their hospitals to 7,000. Currently, there are 2,000 beds in Central government hospitals. The Centre will increase 700 to 800 ICU beds soon,” said Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.

He added that more beds will be available in the city as soon as the oxygen crisis is sorted out.

“There is a shortage of oxygen for the last three days; yesterday the Centre increased Delhi’s allocation from 378 MT to 480 MT. There is no oxygen production in Delhi; the supply comes from the big plants of other states. But there was a crisis yesterday as some states were stopping the vehicles (carrying oxygen). The situation is not comfortable yet. Once the oxygen crisis ends, we can add a lot of beds,” he said.

On Wednesday, the minister had said that preparations were going on to convert Burari ground into a 1,000-bed Covid-19 facility.