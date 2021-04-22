Home / India News / Centre to add nearly 800 ICU beds to govt hospitals in Delhi: Satyendar Jain
india news

Centre to add nearly 800 ICU beds to govt hospitals in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

On Wednesday, the minister had said that preparations were going on to convert Burari ground into a 1,000-bed Covid-19 facility.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 22, 2021 05:48 PM IST
There are 4,684 ICU beds in the city, of which only 18 are still vacant as of Thursday evening amid a massive surge of Covid-19 cases in Delhi. (PTI PHOTO.)

In some relief for national Capital Delhi, state health minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday that Central government hospitals will add 800 more intensive care unit beds “soon.” There are 4,684 ICU beds in the city, of which only 18 are still vacant as of last evening, according to the government’s Delhi Corona app.

“Yes, there is a shortage of ICU beds. We have requested the Centre to increase the number of beds in their hospitals to 7,000. Currently, there are 2,000 beds in Central government hospitals. The Centre will increase 700 to 800 ICU beds soon,” said Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.

He added that more beds will be available in the city as soon as the oxygen crisis is sorted out.

“There is a shortage of oxygen for the last three days; yesterday the Centre increased Delhi’s allocation from 378 MT to 480 MT. There is no oxygen production in Delhi; the supply comes from the big plants of other states. But there was a crisis yesterday as some states were stopping the vehicles (carrying oxygen). The situation is not comfortable yet. Once the oxygen crisis ends, we can add a lot of beds,” he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Emirates to stop flights between Dubai and India for 10 days from April 25

Rajnath Singh assures support to trace missing Indonesian submarine

Jammu and Kashmir doctor asks social groups to prepare for 2nd Covid-19 wave

'Mortality much higher': Doctor who highlighted horrors of 2nd Covid wave

On Wednesday, the minister had said that preparations were going on to convert Burari ground into a 1,000-bed Covid-19 facility.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP