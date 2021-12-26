Centre to form panel to look into withdrawal of AFSPA in Nagaland, says Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio informed on Sunday that the Centre would soon institute a committee to look into the withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from the state.

Speaking to the media in Kohima, the CM informed that a court of inquiry will initiate disciplinary proceedings against the army unit and personnel who were involved in the incident at Oting this month which claimed the lives of 13 civilians.

The decisions were taken in a meeting held at New Delhi on December 23 with the Union Home Minister which was attended by Rio, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Y Patton, deputy chief minister of Nagaland and TR Zeliang, leader of the Naga Peoples’ Front legislature party.

Thanking Amit Shah “for taking up the matter with upmost seriousness”, Rio tweeted on Sunday urging “all sections to continue to maintain a peaceful atmosphere.”

In a botched-up operation, 13 civilians were killed by 21 Para Special Forces of the Indian Army on December 4 at Tiru-Oting area in Mon district of Nagaland and another civilian was killed by security forces in Mon town on December 5 in a chain of related events which also resulted in injuring 35 people.

There was massive outrage across Nagaland following the incident with protests by Naga organizations seeking fair inquiry into the incident and punishment for those responsible.

On December 20, the Nagaland assembly adopted a five-point resolution denouncing the killings and demanding the repeal of the AFSPA from Nagaland and the northeast region.

A joint press release issued by Rio, Patton and Zeliang on Sunday mentioned that the committee on AFSPA withdrawal would be chaired by additional secretary (northeast) in the Union home ministry and include Nagaland chief secretary and director general of Nagaland Police.

“The committee will submit its report within 45 days and withdrawal of Disturbed Area and AFSPA from Nagaland will be based on recommendations of the committee,” the release said.

It added that that the court of inquiry will take action against those army personnel “directly involved” in the Oting incident and action will be taken immediately “on the basis of fair inquiry”.

“The identified people who will face the enquiry will be placed under suspension with immediate effect,” the release said.

It also mentioned that the Nagaland government would provide jobs to the next of the kin of the deceased in the Oting incident.

