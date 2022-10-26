Centre to organise ‘chintan shivir’ of all state home ministers, L-Gs this week

The Centre has announced plans to organise a ‘chintan shivir’ of home ministers of different states this week, chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah, in Haryana’s Surajkund, the ministry said in a notice on Wednesday, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the event through video conferencing on Friday.

“Home ministers of all states, and Lieutenant Governors and administrators of Union Territories have been invited to participate in the two-day ‘chintan shivir’. State home secretaries, director generals of police and director generals of central armed police forces and central police organisations will also participate,” the notice said.

The aim of the ‘chintan shivir’ is to prepare an action plan to implement ‘Vision 2047’ and ‘panch pran’ (five pledges) that was announced by PM Modi during his Independence Day speech this year.

Matters related to developing an ecosystem for cyber-crime management, modernising police forces, increasing usage of information technology in the criminal justice system, land-border management and coastal security and other internal security issues are part of the agenda.

“The role of ‘Nari Shakti’ is important to achieve the goal of ‘Developed India by 2047’ and special emphasis will be given to the safety of women and creating a safe environment for them. The aim of the conference is also to facilitate national policy-making and better planning and coordination in the above-mentioned areas,” the ministry said.