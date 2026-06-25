New Delhi The Centre is set to unveil its three-year anti-narcotics plan on Friday, with a roadmap comprising measurable targets for various agencies between 2026-2029 to combat the drug menace, a government statement said on Wednesday.

Centre to unveil 3-yr anti-narcotics plan on Friday

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Union home minister Amit Shah, who will release the vision document on Narcotics Control (2026-2029) will also chair an apex-level meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) as part of the government’s push towards a drug-free India.

HT reported on June 3 that the government was preparing a three-year plan for a massive crackdown on the drug mafia. The roadmap includes identifying a specific number of key players in every state/district, mapping domestic drug cartels and listing top overseas fugitives involved in trafficking drugs into the country for priority deportation/extradition.

Officials also said the plan envisages setting up new verticals (specific for anti-drugs) in state intelligence bureaus, establishing additional NDPS courts and preparing a nationwide database of individuals to track as part of the campaign.

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{{^usCountry}} The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was tasked with drafting the plan, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was tasked with drafting the plan, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ahead of implementing the plan, the Union home ministry has already sent 15 IRS and IPS officers on deputation to the NCB as part of a major strengthening of the federal agency while three deputy director generals (DDGs) are also set to join the agency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahead of implementing the plan, the Union home ministry has already sent 15 IRS and IPS officers on deputation to the NCB as part of a major strengthening of the federal agency while three deputy director generals (DDGs) are also set to join the agency. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It will provide a shared roadmap for addressing the demand-reduction, supply-reduction and harm-reduction aspects of the drug menace. The roadmap which envisages a network-centric enforcement approach, also includes actions to meet the challenges of synthetic drugs, darknet-enabled trafficking, keeping youth away from drugs, and expanding the reach of treatment and rehabilitation centres for drug users, among other measures in a coordinated and sustained manner over the next three years,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It will provide a shared roadmap for addressing the demand-reduction, supply-reduction and harm-reduction aspects of the drug menace. The roadmap which envisages a network-centric enforcement approach, also includes actions to meet the challenges of synthetic drugs, darknet-enabled trafficking, keeping youth away from drugs, and expanding the reach of treatment and rehabilitation centres for drug users, among other measures in a coordinated and sustained manner over the next three years,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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The plan, according to the government, defines responsibilities, timelines and measurable targets for all stakeholders while integrating enforcement, demand reduction, rehabilitation, public awareness, capacity building, and inter-agency coordination. “This Vision Document will serve as a guiding framework for policy formulation, implementation and institutional strengthening across the country to curb the menace of drugs,” it said.

Meanwhile the apex meeting Shah is chairing will be attended by 44 central ministries and departments, along with 108 representatives from state governments and drug law enforcement agencies in hybrid mode.

“While underscoring the need for a whole-of-government approach to effectively combat the drug menace in the country, the high-level meeting will deliberate on key issues relating to effectively tackling drug trafficking & drug abuse across the country over the next three years,” the statement said.

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Separately on Friday, after inaugurating two newly built NCB zonal offices in Jammu and Guwahati, the agencies will oversee the destruction of 209,500 kg of drugs worth ₹6,000 crore across India.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prawesh Lama ...Read More Prawesh Lama, an Associate Editor at Hindustan Times with nearly two decades of frontline reporting experience across India’s conflict zones, border regions, and disaster-hit areas. He writes on internal security, insurgency, the Northeast, and Left-wing extremism and has reported from India’s hinterland and some of the most sensitive and strategically critical regions. Read Less

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