Centre vs Delhi on bureaucrats reaches Supreme Court again, day after ordinance

The fight between the Union government and the Delhi government once against reached the top court, a week after the Supreme Court empowered the Delhi government on all issues pertaining to the National Capital Territory except law and order and land. On Friday, the Union government brought an ordinance overturning the Supreme Court verdict. On Saturday, the Centre filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a review of the May 11 verdict itself. The AAP, on the other hand, said it will also move the Supreme Court to challenge the ordinance.

Centre vs Delhi on bureacrats reaches Supreme court again, day after ordinance(PTI)

Read | Delhi ordinance act of bad, poor, graceless loser: Advocate Abhishek Singhvi

AAP versus Centre: What Supreme Court said

In the May 11 order, the Supreme Court said the elected government will have the authority over the services in the NCT and also over the bureaucrats working in the NCT. It said if a democratically elected government is not allowed to control its officers and hold them to account then its responsibility towards the legislature and public is diluted.

Cente vs Delhi over Ashish More

Even after the Supreme Court verdict, the row continued as the AAP government transferred Services Secretary Ashish More. Asish More, meanwhile, alleged that minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had personal vengeance against him. LG took note of the situation and alleged 'unconstitutional brazenness, intimidation and disregard of rules and procedures' by the AAP government.

What the new ordinance says

In a sudden move, the Union government brought an ordinance to negate the Supreme Court ruling. It vested more power with the LG and created National Capital Civil Service Authoriry, It is a new service commission created for Delhi for the first time ever.

