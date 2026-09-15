Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Hindi has a connection with all other languages and that the government wants to enrich every language in India, while cautioning against creating linguistic discord.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

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Asserting that regional languages are the queens in their respective provinces while Hindi is the central jewel among all these languages, Shah said India’s voice must remain one among many dialects.

He was speaking on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

“Hindi has this connection with all the languages of the country because all these languages have been part of India’s everyday speech for centuries and have been in mutual interaction for hundreds of years,” Shah said.

“The government wants to make Indian languages, languages of governance and science, enrich literature, and connect Indian languages with one another to create a vast collective linguistic resource. Whether it is the JEE, NEET or an undergraduate entrance examination, these examinations are now conducted in 13 languages,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting that the language issue should not be politicized, the home minister said, “I would like to tell those who try to create disputes between languages that a child can truly understand India only through his or her mother tongue.” “If the child attempts to understand India through a foreign language, there is a possibility of misunderstanding it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting that the language issue should not be politicized, the home minister said, “I would like to tell those who try to create disputes between languages that a child can truly understand India only through his or her mother tongue.” “If the child attempts to understand India through a foreign language, there is a possibility of misunderstanding it.” {{/usCountry}}

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Therefore, Shah said, “I urge everyone to set aside political differences and focus on promoting Indian languages.”

He said those who oppose learning Indian languages do not realise how serious a mistake they are making. “Children should learn Indian languages. Learning a second Indian language means that a child will automatically become connected with the goal of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. Along with learning their mother tongue, if children learn another Indian language, they will automatically connect with their Indian identity and, freed from narrow-minded thinking, become true citizens committed to India. The government wants to enrich every language of India.”

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Shah further highlighted the importance of Hindi and other languages working in tandem to represent Indian culture. “As stated by Rabindranath Tagore, Indian culture and Indian literature are like a fully developed hundred-petalled lotus, each petal representing our regional languages. The destruction of even one petal would destroy the beauty of the lotus. Let the regional languages remain as queens in their respective provinces, while Hindi, as the central jewel among all these languages, continues to enhance the beauty of this hundred-petalled lotus,” Shah said.

“India’s languages may certainly have different notes, but the song is one, the song of patriotism is one and the song of our culture is one. There is no objection to having many languages. The sentiment must remain Indian. There may be many dialects, but India’s voice must remain one,” he added.

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While the government has reiterated several times that Hindi is a companion of other Indian languages rather than an adversary, southern political parties and non-Hindi speaking states have expressed fears of Hindi imposition.