'Lacks respect for Bharat' vs 'when PM Modi...': INDIA, NDA at loggerheads ahead of no-confidence motion

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Jul 26, 2023 09:42 AM IST

Ahead of Opposition's no-confidence motion, Himanta Biswa Sarma made a tweet and referred India as Bharat.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma removed India from his Twitter bio the day the opposition parties took INDIA as their name for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. Now as the INDIA versus NDA has intensified with INDIA all set to bring a no-confidence motion against the government which enjoys a majority in Parliament, Himanta took a sharp jibe at the opposition. Opposition leader Kapil Sibal commented hoa INDIA can have confidence in him when PM lacks the confidence to make a statement in Parliament.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said Bharat will triumph over INDIA.(PTI)

On the lines of what PM Modi said on Tuesday that organisations which wanted to divide the country had 'India' in their name, Himanta on Wednesday tweeted: “Enemies of Bharat frequently exploit the term 'India' with the intention of undermining or attacking Bharat. The British employed the name East India Company to colonize our Motherland , the Mujahideen used the name Indian Mujahideen (IM), and Al-Qaeda used the name Al Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) to dismantle Bharat.”

"Presently, certain individuals who lack respect for Bharat and its civilisational values are utilizing the same strategy. However, Bharat will triumph over them once again," the Assam chief minister said carefully avoiding the word India to refer to Bharat.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Poulomi Ghosh

Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

