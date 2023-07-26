Jaishankar, Sitharaman lead attack on INDIA ahead of no-confidence motion; ‘Hurting a lot’: Kejriwal's retort

After PM Modi drew a parallel between INDIA and East India Company or Indian Mujahideen after united opposition INDIA -- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance -- decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the government, it was an all-out attack counterattack between the NDA and INDIA with Union ministers like S Jaishankar, Niramala Sitharaman leading the attack. INDIA -- the united opposition will move a no-confidence motion against the government today. (Hindustan Times)

'Irony that those who seek intervention from abroad now believe that I.N.D.I.A can serve as a cover. Not to worry; the people will see through it," Union minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

"Those who begged Pakistan’s help to throw out an elected government in India now want to capitalise on the name I.N.D.I.A. Those who lectured on using only Hindi, now forget Bharat and don’t mind I.N.D.I.A. Those who forgot India serving only a dynasty/family/caste today remember I.N.D.I.A. Indians recognise opportunism," tweeted finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

'Merely changing name to...'

Union home minister Amit Shah said merely changing the name to INDIA will not erase the 'houding past' of the UPA. "In a bid to get rid of its hounding past, the opposition alliance has changed its nomenclature. But merely changing the name to I.N.D.I.A. will not erase their past deeds from public memory. The people of our country are wise enough to see through this propaganda and will treat this old product with a new label with the same disapproval," Amit Shah tweeted.

'Lagta hai teer nishane par laga hai'

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal retorted to Amit Shah's tweet. "Seems the arrow has hit the target. It is hurting a lot," Kejriwal tweeted.

No-confidence motion over Manipur issue: Massive NDA-INDIA showdown | 10 points

1. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced the proposal of a no-confidence motion in Parliament on Tuesday when the opposition leaders met at his office.

2. Kharge sought the opinion of the other opposition leaders as NDA is stronger in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. But the opposition leaders decided to push for a no-confidence motion to compel PM Modi to speak on the Manipur issue in Parliament.

3. The notice for the no-confidence motion will be submitted to the Lok Sabha secretariat on Thursday before 10am.

4. The first no-confidence motion against the Modi government was moved in the Lok Sabha on July 20, 2018. NDA won with 325 MPs voting against the motion and only 126 supporting it.

5. Amit Shah on Tuesday wrote to Mallikarjun Khrge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and urged them to rise above the party lines. He said the government is ready to discuss the Manipur issue in Parliament.

6. The Opposition has been demanding PM Modi's statement in Parliament on Manipur. Before the monsoon session began, PM Modi expressed his anguish in a statement outside Parliament -- over the viral video of two women paraded naked in Manipur.

7. A major war of words between the NDA and INDIA began after PM Modi called INDIA directionless and drew a parallel with East India Company and Indian Mujahideen.

8. Organisations that wanted to divide and rule the country have used names like "India" and "Indian" to mislead people, Modi said.

9. After PM Modi's strongly worded jibe at the opposition bloc, BJP minister and leaders orchestrated a targetted attack on INDIA.

10. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi replied to PM Modi's attack and said, "Call us whatever you want, Mr Modi."

"We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people. We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur," Rahul Gandhi said.

