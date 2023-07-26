How INDIA decided on no-confidence motion against govt

On Monday evening, a senior INDIA alliance leader tossed the idea to bring a no-confidence motion against the government to the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, people aware of the matter told HT. Opposition members during a sit-in protest at Parliament House Complex, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT photo)

When the Opposition leaders met on Tuesday at 10am at his office, Kharge announced the proposal and sought the opinion of all leaders after disposing of the remaining agenda. The notice for the no-confidence motion will be submitted to the Lok Sabha secretariat on Thursday before 10am. The INDIA parties will meet again on Wednesday to collect signatures of the MPs for the notice.

The leaders had already taken into account the pros and cons of pushing a no-confidence motion against an alliance that dominates the Lok Sabha with 332 seats. “We know the result would be a foregone conclusion. But we will force the PM to speak on issues if we move a no-confidence motion. And if they try to avoid a debate (citing disruptions), it will be a moral victory,” said a leader.

BJP leaders on the other hand indicated that the treasury bench will look forward to the debate to give a befitting reply to the INDIA alliance.

The INDIA alliance, which was formed on July 18 in Bengaluru, sees the no-confidence motion as a big step up in their battle against the BJP. “When we went to the meeting on Monday morning, we decided not to change the Rajya Sabha tactics but find an alternative strategy in Lok Sabha,” said a leader.

At the meeting, the leaders first discussed the Rajya Sabha strategy, followed it up with a plan to visit Manipur (possibly this weekend) and then the focus shifted on the no-confidence motion.

“All leaders agreed to push a no-confidence motion. One of the parties initially sought 24 hours-time but 45 minutes later, they conveyed some confusion as the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha leader of one important Opposition party apparently made some contradictory remarks. But the confusion was later resolved,” said a leader.

The leaders also discussed the Manipur situation and the need to put pressure on the government. “We also discussed that if the Chief Ministers can’t go to Manipur now, a delegation of INDIA MPs should visit the state. The logistics of such a visit was also discussed and the plan is to go there this weekend,” said a non-Congress MP.

As the largest Opposition party, the Congress is expected to start the debate on the no confidence motion, if it is accepted by the Chair. Some allies of the Congress, however, want a lawmaker who is fluent in Hindi to be the first speaker.

On Wednesday, the INDIA leaders will meet at 10am and prepare the signatures of MPs required to give the notice. “All Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress Parliamentary Party are requested to be present positively on Wednesday, at 10: 30 AM, to discuss some important issues. Three Line whip issued,” said party leader Manickam Tagore.

The notice is likely to be submitted to the Lok Sabha secretariat on Thursday.

On Tuesday afternoon Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called a business advisory committee’s meeting where parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi urged the Opposition to participate in the debate. Joshi added that the government is ready to discuss Manipur for 6 hours. The opposition leaders said let the PM give a statement and leave the House.

Trinamool leader Sudip Bandopadhayay cautioned the government that the Opposition can force the PM to reply to the Lok Sabha, indicating a no-confidence motion.

Pralhad Joshi pointed out that Union home minister Amit Shah spent three days in Manipur and a minister of state was there for a month. “Can we run smoothly with the home minister’s reply?” Joshi asked.

