Challenge from Savarkar's grandson to ‘childish’ Rahul Gandhi: 'Show me...'

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, VD Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar on Monday described the disqualified Congress MP's “I am not Savarkar” comments as "childish" and challenged him to furnish proof of Savarkar apologising to British authorities.

VD Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar.(Twitter/ANI)

While speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "Rahul Gandhi is saying he won't apologise as he isn't Savarkar. I challenge him to show documents that show Mr Savarkar apologised. On contrary, he has apologised twice to Supreme Court. Whatever Rahul Gandhi is doing is childish. Using names of patriots to promote politics is deplorable".

At a press conference over his expulsion from Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said, “My name in not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi. Gandhis don't apologise to anyone”.

BJP Maharashtra MPs on Monday protested against Gandhi in front of the Shivaji statue in Parliament. BJP MP from Mumbai north-Central Poonam Mahajan said Rahul Gandhi can never be Savarkar. "He's not even a Gandhi...The dirt of anarchy is being spread by Rahul Gandhi - he is not Rahul Gandhi but Rahul gandagi".

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also took a jibe at Gandhi and said that the Congress leader can never be Veer Savarkar even in his "best dreams" as it required strong determination and love for the country.

The Congress leader during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in November last year, claimed that VD Savarkar used to write mercy petitions to be freed from the Andaman cellular jail and also accepted a pension from the British Raj. He had even said that Savarkar had helped the British during the independence struggle.