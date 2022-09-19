Chandigarh University sees stir for 2nd straight night over video row: Top 10

For the second straight night, the Chandigarh University saw protests over the video row, which has grabbed wide attention and has got police in two states involved. Three people - a girl student of the varsity and two men - have been held so far in the matter amid huge public anger. The stir began at around 2:30 am on Sunday after it was alleged that objectionable videos of several girl students were leaked. Later, cops and the university clarified that only one video by the girl student, who is the key accused in the case, was sent to a man in Shimla.

Here are the latest updates on the Chandigarh University video row:

1. Nearly 24 hours on, visuals showed students continuing their stir at the varsity amid constant updates on the action taken from the state police.

2. A third accused was held on Sunday night in the case - a 31-year-old from the Dhalli Police Station in Shimla. This was after a 22-year-old girl student and her 23-year-old friend - at the heart of the controversy - were held earlier.

3. The varsity turned into a fortress on Sunday amid heightened security to control the situation. Demonstrations were reported on the Ludhiana Highway too early on Sunday morning.

4. Senior cops on Sunday night held discussions with students amid attempts to give reassurance. “The police had a chat today with students. They are satisfied now... First-year students have taken their own stand to not come in front of media as they are freshers, they just completed Class 12th,” Arvinder Kang, director, student welfare of the Chandigarh University, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

5. "The issue has been of a communication gap. We have been clarifying again and again. We are ensuring students that law is being followed, all legal procedures are being undertaken," GS Bhullar, deputy inspector general of police, told reporters.

6. Initial inputs had suggested that videos of 60 girl students were allegedly shared by the accused with her friend in Himachal Pradesh. Later, the police and the university made it clear that the accused had shared only her video with her friend.

7. There were also rumours that attempts to suicides were reported. However, the university has made it clear it has not seen any such incidents.

8. Amid demonstrations, a couple of girls fainted and were taken to a local civil hospital, from where they were discharged after a couple of hours, officials said.

9. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday had ordered a high-level probe in the matter, condemning the incident. Many opposition leaders too had shared strong opinions on the matter.

10. Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur said his state’s police was giving all cooperation needed in the case.

