Chandigarh University clip 'leak': Youth detained in Shimla, girl held in Mohali

The Shimla District Police on Sunday detained a 23-year-old man in the Chandigarh University "leaked" video case. According to sources cited by news agency ANI, the Punjab Police is likely to arrest the youth soon.

After preliminary investigation, the Mohali Police arrested the 22-year-old woman studying at the private university amid massive protests over the alleged leak of objectionable videos of around 60 university students at a hostel.

Punjab's additional director general of police, Gurpreet Deo, who reached the Chandigarh University campus along with other senior officers after the Saturday night protests, said the girl appeared to have shared only a video of herself with the youth and no objectionable video of any other student was found.

The university authorities have also rejected as "false and baseless" reports that claimed videos of several women students in the university hostel were made and leaked on social media and students had attempted suicide after the episode.

A fresh protest was held on the university campus on Sunday evening by a large number of students, including males, with some of them accusing the university authorities of “suppressing” the incident.

September 19th & 20th to be non-teaching days for students in #ChandigarhUniversity "due to some unavoidable reasons." pic.twitter.com/RdN7mTeI3i — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

The authorities later issued a statement saying Monday and Tuesday will be “non-teaching days” for students in the university "due to some unavoidable reasons."

