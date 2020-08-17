Chandrababu Naidu accuses Jagan Reddy of tapping phones; petitions PM Modi

india

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 13:05 IST

Telugu Desam Party president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday demanded that the Centre order a high-level inquiry into the alleged telephone tapping by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the state.

In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former chief minister alleged that the YSR Congress government in the state had been indulging in tapping phones of the opposition leaders, advocates, journalists and social activists. He accused Jagan of perpetrating a “jungle raj” on all sections of people in the state.

Requesting that the PM order a comprehensive inquiry by a competent authority into the alleged telephone tapping by the Jagan government, Naidu said the Centre should take stringent action in this regard.

The TDP chief said that the ruling party in Andhra and some private individuals were using sophisticated technology and illegal software to tap the phones belonging to the opposition leaders, advocates, journalists and social activists.

“This is in violation of the Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India that protect the fundamental rights of citizens. The ruling YSRCP is using illegal tactics to safeguard its power by intimidating and blackmailing the opponents and dissenting voices. These illegal activities are posing a serious threat to the right to privacy in the State,” he said.

“It appears that the ruling YSRCP has now even targeted the judiciary, the third pillar of the democracy, as it is facing hurdles from the judiciary,” Naidu said.

He brought to the notice of the PM that even private individuals were using cutting edge technology and equipment to unlawfully tap the phones. “If these nefarious activities were not put to an end, they would emerge as a bigger threat to national security and sovereignty of the country as a whole,” he said.

Stating that the YSRCP was already misusing its power to destroy institutions, the TDP chief deplored that systematic efforts were being made to deny fundamental rights and perpetrate oppression. As a result, the overall administration came off track in the state due to ongoing attacks on investments and pro-people policies.

Interestingly, ruling YSR Congress Party rebel lawmaker from Narasapuram parliamentary constituency, K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, who has raised a banner of revolt against the state government, made a similar complaint to Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla on Sunday.

He requested that the Centre order a probe into the telephone tapping by the Jagan government. He alleged that the state intelligence department was tapping his two numbers.

Meanwhile, a senior advocate Sravan Kumar filed a lunch motion petition before Andhra Pradesh high court on Monday seeking a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged telephone tapping of political rivals by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. He presented certain evidence before the court, which agreed to take up the hearing on the petition on Tuesday.

YSRCP leaders could not be immediately reached for a comment on Naidu’s petition to the Prime Minister.