Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing Live Updates: History beckons as India eyes uncharted south pole

The lander module of Chandrayaan-3, Isro's third Moon mission, is set to attempt landing on the lunar mission on Wednesday evening. A successful soft landing will make India the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of the Moon, Earth's only natural satellite. Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 aimed at demonstrating safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and conducting in-situ scientific experiments. The Moon's south pole region is of interest because there could be a possibility of water in permanently shadowed areas around it.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: An image of the Moon captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) from an altitude of about 70 km.(ISRO twitter)