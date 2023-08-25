Chandrayaan 3: Pragyan rover comes out of Vikram lander, walks on Moon, ISRO shares video
Chandrayaan-3 mission detailed timeline
Here is the detailed timeline of all the developments in the Chandrayaan 3 mission.
• July 6: ISRO announces Mission Chandrayaan-3 launch date of July 14 from Sriharikota's second pad.
• July 7: Successful vehicle electrical tests completed.
• July 11: Comprehensive 24-hour 'Launch Rehearsal' simulating the entire launch process concludes.
• July 14: LVM3 M4 vehicle launches Chandrayaan-3 into designated orbit.
• July 15: First orbit-raising manoeuvre successful, reaching 41762 km x 173 km orbit.
• July 17: Second orbit-raising manoeuvre places Chandrayaan-3 at 41603 km x 226 km orbit.
• July 22: Fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre establishes spacecraft in 71351 km x 233 km orbit.
• July 25: Another successful orbit-raising manoeuvre.
• August 1: Chandrayaan-3 inserted into translunar orbit (288 km x 369328 km).
• August 5: Successful lunar orbit insertion (164 km x 18074 km).
• August 6: Lunar orbit lowered to 170 km x 4,313 km.
• August 9: ISRO carefully moves the spacecraft's path lower in its orbit around the moon. It has achieved a lunar orbit of 174 km x 1437 km
• August 14: Chandrayaan-3 gets closer to the moon's surface in another controlled bringing it in a orbit of 150 km x 177 km
• August 16: The Indian spacecraft performs the fifth and final Moon-bound manoeuvre positioning itself in a near circular Lunar orbit of 163*153 km.
• August 17: The landing module, comprising the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, gets separated from its propulsion system.
• August 18: Chandrayaan 3 successfully completed a 'deboosting' operation that reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km
• August 20: The Chandrayaan-3 will make the final orbit adjustment by reducing it to be around 134*25 km, the farthest and nearest point from the moon respectively.
• August 23: ISRO marked history with the successful landing of the Vikram lander. All the systems are performing as intended.
