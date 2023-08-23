Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / ‘India, I reached my destination’: Chandrayaan-3 after soft-landing on Moon

‘India, I reached my destination’: Chandrayaan-3 after soft-landing on Moon

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 23, 2023 06:25 PM IST

India has become the fourth country to achieve a soft-landing on the Moon. The others are the United States, Russia and China.

In its first 'reaction' after Wednesday's successful soft-landing on the Moon, Chandrayaan-3 ‘said’ that along with it, the entire country too reached its destination, i.e., the Moon.

Scientists celebrate at the control room of ISRO headquarters after ISRO's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM), comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), successfully touches down on the Moon�s surface, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)

(Developing story, check back for details)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
isro moon chandrayaan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP