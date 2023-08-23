‘India, I reached my destination’: Chandrayaan-3 after soft-landing on Moon
India has become the fourth country to achieve a soft-landing on the Moon. The others are the United States, Russia and China.
In its first 'reaction' after Wednesday's successful soft-landing on the Moon, Chandrayaan-3 ‘said’ that along with it, the entire country too reached its destination, i.e., the Moon.
(Developing story, check back for details)
