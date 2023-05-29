‘Chandrayaan-3 to be launched in July’: ISRO chief

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath on Monday said that Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July this year. He made these remarks after the successful launch of the second generation navigation satellite NSV-01 from Satish Dhawan's Space Centre, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

ISRO Chairman S. Somanath. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read here: ISRO launches next-gen satellite for real-time GPS, timing. 7 things to know

“Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in July this year,” he told news agency ANI.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the moon. It consists of Lander and Rover configuration. It would launched by LVM3 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It consists of an indigenous lander module, a propulsion module and a rover. The lander and the rover will have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface.

Read here: ISRO launches next-gen navigational satellite NVS - 01

The mission aims to develop and demonstrate new technologies required for interplanetary missions. The lander will have the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the rover, which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility.

The Indian lunar exploration programme, is an ongoing series of outer space missions by ISRO.

Chandrayaan-2 was successfully launched and inserted into lunar orbit in 2019, but its lander “crash-landed” on the moon’s surface when it deviated from its trajectory while attempting to land on September 6, 2019, due to a software glitch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from agencies)