'Chant slogans of Rajiv Gandhi, Gehlot, or...': Rajasthan CM's advisor at event

india news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 11:03 PM IST

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot along with his advisor Babulal Nagar, and other ministers, attended the Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games in Nawan and Dudu on Tuesday.

The video where Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's advisor Babulal Nagar make the slogan statement. (Screengrab/ANI video)
BySharangee Dutta | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Babulal Nagar, an advisor to Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, triggered a controversy when he asked Congress supporters to raise only two slogans - "Rajiv Gandhi amar rahe" and "Ashok Gehlot zindabad"- and allegedly said that those who raised any other slogan would be put behind bars.

Nagar was speaking at a party event in Dudu village in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur, ahead of the arrival of the chief minister. A video of Nagar was posted by news agency ANI, which credited Gehlot's Facebook page as the source. Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Gehlot along with Nagar and other ministers attended the Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games in Nawan, Nagaur and Dudu. The chief minister shared a series of pictures and videos of his visit to the games event wherein he watched many matches, including one of girls' kabaddi.

On Monday, shoes were allegedly hurled at Rajasthan sports minister Ashok Chandna by the supporters of Sachin Pilot at a mass meeting, attended by both Congress and the BJP. Taking to Twitter later, Chandna said, “If Sachin Pilot becomes the chief minister by throwing a shoe at me, then he should be made soon because today I do not feel like fighting.”

Addressing a gathering in Nawan, the chief minister accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing the probe agencies of the country, saying raids are only conducted on opposition parties while none of the BJP members has been raided in the last eight years.

Topics
ashok gehlot rajasthan rajiv gandhi congress indian national congress
