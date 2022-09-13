Home / India News / Rajasthan minister attacks Sachin Pilot after shoes hurled: ‘If he becomes CM…'

Rajasthan minister attacks Sachin Pilot after shoes hurled: ‘If he becomes CM…'

india news
Published on Sep 13, 2022 09:15 AM IST

Pilot's supporters allegedly allegedly hurled shoes at Congress leaders at a mass meeting called to mark the immersion of the ashes of Gurjar leader Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla.

Rajasthan sports minister Ashok Chandna and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot.
Rajasthan sports minister Ashok Chandna and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Kunal Gaurav

Rajasthan sports minister Ashok Chandna on Monday launched a scathing attack on former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot after shoes were hurled allegedly by the latter's supporters at a mass meeting attended by both BJP and Congress leaders.

"If Sachin Pilot becomes the chief minister by throwing a shoe at me, then he should be made soon because today I do not feel like fighting. The day I come to fight, then only one will be left and I do not want this," the minister said in a tweet.

The shoe hurling incident occurred during an event organised to mark the immersion of the ashes of Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla, a Gurjar leader who spearheaded several agitations in Rajasthan for reservation in government jobs and educational institutions. (Also Read | On Rajasthan minister Ashok Chandna's 'free me...' tweet, CM said this)

BJP MP and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, BJP state president Satish Poonia, Congress MLA and industries minister Shakuntala Rawat, and sports minister Ashok Chandna were among those present in the meeting.

However, Pilot, who also belongs to the Gurjar community, was not there. As soon as Congress leaders got on the dais, Pilot's supporters in the crowd, upset over the former deputy chief minister allegedly not being invited to the programme, started hooting and raising 'Sachin Pilot Zindabad' slogans. Some of them even also hurled shoes towards the stage, reported PTI. The footwear did not make contact with anyone as they fell short of the dais.

Police had to be called in to control the situation.

Following the incident, Chandna tweeted, "Today a wonderful sight was seen- When Rajendra Rathod, (then cabinet member) who ordered the killing of 72 persons came on the stage, was applauded and shoes were thrown at those whose family members went to jail during the 'Gurjar reservation' agitation."

"The family members of the martyrs were sitting on the platform on which the shoes were thrown, at least they should have been taken care of," he said in another tweet.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
sachin pilot ashok gehlot rajasthan + 1 more
sachin pilot ashok gehlot rajasthan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out