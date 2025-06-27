Chaos erupts at Ahmedabad’s Jagannath Rath Yatra as elephants run amok, several injured | Video

Chaos broke out during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad on Thursday after a group of elephants accompanying the procession went out of control and trampled several people. Chaos broke out in Ahmedabad after elephants started running amok amid Jagannath Yatra(X/@PTI)

A video of the incident, shared by news agency PTI, captures the moment chaos unfolded during the Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad. The footage shows people scattering in panic as mahouts struggle to regain control of the elephants. In the clip, one of the elephants can be seen charging directly toward the crowd, prompting devotees and bystanders to flee through the narrow lanes.

The incident took place around 10:15 am on Friday as the Jagannath Rath Yatra procession was passing through the densely packed Khadia area of Ahmedabad, at least two are injured, reported the Indian Express.

According to officials cited by IE, a decorated elephant suddenly broke away from the group and ran in the opposite direction, triggering panic among devotees gathered along the narrow lanes of the walled city. One or two other elephants also reportedly strayed from the designated route, further adding to the chaos.

The procession in Ahmedabad typically features a grand lineup of 18 elephants, around 100 trucks, devotional music groups known as bhajan mandlis, and 30 akhadas or local gymnasiums.

This year, the procession will cover a 16-kilometre route over the course of the day. Several of the trucks have been decorated as thematic tableaux, showcasing various cultural and religious motifs.

AI-system in place to avoid stampede

An estimated 14 to 15 lakh devotees are expected to line the 16-kilometre route of the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad on Friday.

To ensure crowd safety, nearly 23,800 security personnel have been deployed across the city. For the first time, an Artificial Intelligence-based surveillance system has been introduced to help monitor crowd movement and prevent potential stampede-like situations, according to an official government release.

The AI system will support real-time monitoring along the procession route as lakhs gather to catch a glimpse of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.