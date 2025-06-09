Char Dham Yatra: DGCA orders spl audit, surveillance after 4 chopper incidents

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday said it has introduced surprise audits and enhanced surveillance of helicopter operations in Uttarakhand following “multiple” incidents involving choppers used by pilgrims during the Char Dham Yatra. People gather near a Kedarnath Dham-bound helicopter after it made an emergency landing at Badasu area, in Rudraprayag district on June 7 (PTI)

Four incidents have been reported in connection with helicopter operations in Uttarakhand after the pilgrimage started on April 30.

The aviation regulator referred to these incidents, saying “multiple occurrences involving helicopter operations during the Char Dham Yatra” had been reported this year, which underscored the “necessity for further strengthening the safety oversight of these operations”.

“Reaffirming its steadfast commitment to aviation safety, DGCA is responding proactively on these occurrences and has ordered special audits/enhanced surveillance for helicopter operators involved in shuttle services and charter operations in Uttarakhand,” it said.

The regulator added that two helicopter operators conducting shuttle and charter services to Kedarnath from their respective helipads failed to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs), particularly regarding proper helicopter parking, and their operations were suspended for two hours.

“The DGCA has a zero-tolerance policy for safety violations. Operations of M/s Kestrel Aviation Pvt Ltd in Uttarakhand have been suspended pending investigation. This follows the suspension of another operator in May 2025,” it said.

The regulator added that it has also launched special audits and instructed operators to fly only under Out of Ground Effect (OGE) conditions, which are considered safer for takeoff and landing in high-altitude zones.

“Directives have been issued restricting operations to OGE conditions till further orders. The DGCA is also reviewing the need to curtail helicopter operations to Char Dham if required,” the regulator said in the statement.

The aviation watchdog added that investigations were underway to determine the causes behind the recent incidents, which may involve mechanical failures, pilot errors, or adverse weather.

The regulator has also started monitoring live video feeds from Kedarnath provided by the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) to spot violations.

The most serious of the four incidents took place on May 8, when a helicopter en route to Gangotri shrine crashed near Gangnani in Uttarkashi, killing five pilgrims and the pilot. One passenger, however, survived with critical injuries.

On May 12, a helicopter’s blade struck a vehicle at the Badrinath helipad. On May 17, an AIIMS-Rishikesh air ambulance crash-landed near Kedarnath after its tail hit the ground. There were no casualties in this case.

The latest incident occurred on June 7, when a Kestrel Aviation helicopter made an emergency landing on the Kedarnath National Highway due to a technical fault. The pilot sustained minor injuries but the passengers were unharmed.