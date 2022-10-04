‘Character certificate’ sought from journalists at PM Modi's Himachal Pradesh rally; order withdrawn later

A controversial notice seeking “character certificates” for journalists covering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Himachal Pradesh that went viral on social media platforms, was on Tuesday withdrawn by authorities after receiving severe backlash – a day ahead of the PM's visit to the state. The certificate was allegedly required for entry and security passes to the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The letter, dated September 29, asked all journalists – correspondents, photographers, videographers – to “positively” submit their “certificate of character verification” by October 1. It also required state-run Doordarshan and All India Radio journalists to comply with the order.

“Their access within the rally or meeting will be decided by this office,” the notification had stated. The notice was withdrawn on October 4.

The letter even grabbed the attention of the Congress. “The BJP government is seeking 'character certificates' from journalists. What are your thoughts on this order? Reply,” read a tweet by the opposition party.

Following an uproar days later, the Himachal Pradesh Police on Tuesday issued another statement saying the letter stands withdrawn.

"It is regretted that the letter was inadvertently issued by this office. The letter stands withdrawn," the letter read, adding that all media are “welcome” to cover the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu also expressed regret over the letter and said, “The letter written SP Bilaspur stands withdrawn. Any inconvenience caused is regretted. Journalists are cordially invited to cover Hon’ble PM’s visit to HP. Shall extend cooperation and facilitate their coverage.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Modi is set to attend several events in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, including inaugurating AIIMS Bilaspur as well as laying the foundation stone for projects worth over ₹3,650 crore. He will also address a public function and participate in the Dussehra celebrations in Kullu.

Modi will be the first prime minister to attend the historical Dussehra event, officials said. He will visit Dhalpur Ground Kullu in Himachal Pradesh where he will also witness this unique rath yatra of more than 300 deities.