'Characterless': Manish Sisodia slams ex AAP Himachal chief after BJP cross-over

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday levelled an explosive charge at former Aam Admi Party (AAP) party leader Anup Kesari, calling him 'characterless'. Sisodia said that the party planned to terminate Kesari today for his 'anti-women remarks'.

Just yesterday though, the AAP leader, who is the party's Himachal Pradesh unit chief, quit and joined the BJP, in the presence of union minister Anurag Thakur, months before elections in the hilly state.

Two other AAP leaders from the state - Satish Thakur and Iqbal Singh also joined the BJP on Friday.

"The chief ministerial face of the BJP (a reference to Thakur who, AAP claims, is being prepped to take over from Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur) hugs a characterless man in frustration. Complaints were received about his misbehaviour with women and we were about to terminate him from the party. Today the BJP has inducted him. That is his rightful place," Sisodia declared.

Sisodia then also tweeted claiming top BJP leaders were scared of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier, Sisodia said the BJP may replace Jai Ram Thakur to ward off growing support for the AAP in Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Anurag Thakur, claimed, "Arvind Kejriwal does not pay attention to his party workers. Those who shed their sweat on the ground for eight years did not even get a chance to stand on their chariots. These AAP leaders have joined BJP for their self-respect and self-respect of Himachal."

Responding to Thakur's remark after the induction of the AAP leaders into the BJP, Sisodia said that it is the AAP's 'principle' to not tolerate any person for misbehaviour against women.