The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a partially burnt state at the Madras campus of the Indian Institute of Technology late on Thursday in a suspected case of death by suicide, officials said on Friday.

The deceased, a resident of Kerala, was a temporary project researcher at the premier institute and was living in rented accommodation in Chennai outside the campus, the officials added.The police have recovered a suicide not where he says he was “unable to cope with his work”.

People on the campus spotted his body on the hockey ground and alerted the management and the police. “His body was sent to the Royapettah Government Hospital for post mortem. The burning is caused by self-harm,” Chennai assistant commissioner C Subramanian said.

In the 11-page suicide note, the man wrote that he didn’t want to trouble his parents, a police officer said on condition of anonymity.Inflammable material found at the scene has also been sent for testing.

Subramanian added: “His parents visited him often. They sensed that he was not fine, and they had informed the house owner about it too. From the suicide note we can tell that he was very upset with life and work.” The man last spoke to his mother on a video call on Thursday morning, he said

The institute described the incident as an “unfortunate and tragic incident”. “We are shocked and deeply grieved, and convey our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the departed soul. The police are investigating the incident and theinstitute is fully cooperating with the authorities,” it said in a statement.

Further investigations in the case are on.

