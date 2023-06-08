Home / India News / ChatGPT creator Sam Altman warns of job cuts. Then points to silver lining

ChatGPT creator Sam Altman warns of job cuts. Then points to silver lining

ByKanishka Singharia
Jun 08, 2023 09:05 AM IST

Altman, in an interview stressed that while certain jobs may become obsolete due to automation, new opportunities would emerge.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman who kicked off his India visit on Wednesday shared his perspective on the disruptive nature of artificial intelligence and its potential impact on jobs. Altman acknowledged that AI is indeed a disruptor but insisted it does not spell doom for permanent job loss. He also emphasized the urgent need for governments to consider new socioeconomic contracts in response to the rapid pace of change brought about by AI technology.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.(AFP)
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.(AFP)

Altman, in an interview with the Economic Times, stressed that while certain jobs may become obsolete due to automation, new opportunities would emerge. His honesty was particularly evident as he fielded pointed questions on AI's influence on employment. He acknowledged the need for a proactive approach to adapt and reskill workers to meet the demands of the evolving job market.

Read | OpenAI CEO suggests global agency like UN's nuclear watchdog to oversee AI

Altman's remarks echoed the sentiment that AI should be viewed as an enabler, augmenting human capabilities rather than rendering them redundant.

“Every tech revolution leads to job change. In two generations, we can adapt to any amount of labour market change and there are new jobs and they are usually better. That is going to happen here, too. Some jobs are going to go away. There will be new, better jobs that are difficult to imagine today," he said.

'India one of the better-placed countries'

Altman, a Stanford University dropout, expressed his support for "sovereign" research on artificial intelligence and emphasized the importance of government-funded AI projects. He asserted that many countries may feel uneasy about allowing a life-defining technology to be solely owned by one or a few foreign companies. He particularly emphasised India as a country well-positioned to produce significant results through government-backed AI initiatives.

Read | Student uses ChatGPT for homework, gets caught due to one sentence

On regulation, he was unequivocal in welcoming it, pointing out that the scale of disruption.

During the discussion, Altman was shown an AI-generated video featuring a discernibly fake version of himself, leading to a conversation about the dangers posed by deepfakes and fraud. While acknowledging the real risks associated with this new technology, Altman expressed confidence that technological advancements will enable the creation of accessible solutions to establish authenticity.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Topics
jobs artificial intelligence ceo openai + 2 more
jobs artificial intelligence ceo openai + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out